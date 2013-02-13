MOSCOW Feb 13 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft
said on Wednesday its had signed a $14.2 billion
financing deal to back its purchase of half of TNK-BP
from a consortium of Soviet-born billionaires.
Rosneft agreed a deal last year to buy Anglo-Russian oil
firm TNK-BP from its joint owners - the AAR consortium and BP
- for $55 billion. In December it raised $16.8 billion in
bank loans for the deal.
Earlier this week, banking sources told Reuters that Rosneft
was scheduled to sign a $13 billion syndicated loan to back the
deal.
Rosneft also said on Wednesday, its board agreed to expand
cooperation with ExxonMobil without elaborating. Rosneft
and Exxon have already agreed to jointly tap hydrocarbon
deposits in Russia's Arctic waters and in North America.