* Morgan Stanley sold most of oil trading to Rosneft
* Rosneft is the world's top listed oil company by output
* Deal boosts Rosneft in global oil markets -CEO Sechin
MOSCOW, Dec 23 Russia's Rosneft will
be trading oil from offices in London, New York and Singapore
following its purchase of Morgan Stanley's business, in a
challenge to established players such as BP.
Rosneft jumped to the top of the global production league
this year with a $55 billion acquisition of rival TNK-BP. This
made the company the world's largest listed oil producer with
refining assets across Russia and the European Union. But the
state-controlled group lacked a large trading division, which
international oil companies such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell
have.
The Morgan Stanley deal, agreed last week, represents
a "breakthrough in strengthening Rosneft's commerce and
logistics unit, which will spearhead the company's growth in the
international oil and products markets," Chief Executive Igor
Sechin said on Monday.
Morgan Stanley has sold the majority of its global physical
oil trading operations to Rosneft, becoming the latest Wall
Street firm to dispose of a major part of its commodity
business. The parties did not disclose the price.
The deal sends a clear signal Rosneft is keen to regain as
much added value as possible from trading after selling oil for
years via international energy companies such as BP or
trading houses such as Vitol and Gunvor.
Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said the
transaction would boost the company's presence on the global oil
markets and help to increase the value of Rosneft's own oil
output as well as open up new revenue streams by providing
access to third-party crude oil and products.
The deal is the latest push by Rosneft into North America
and follows an agreement with ExxonMobil in 2011 which
gave the state-run company access to some projects, such as the
Cardium tight oil project in Canada, West Texas unconventional
exploration and deepwater exploration in Gulf of Mexico in the
United States.
Some 100 traders and 180 back-office personnel will be
joining Rosneft, from Morgan Stanley under the deal.
But Rosneft's trading desks will still be dwarfed by BP's
trading operation of over 3,000 people.
The purchase will not include Morgan Stanley's oil storage,
pipeline and terminals firm, TransMontaigne Inc., which may help
avoid significant scrutiny of the deal in Washington.
Rosneft is currently pumping around 40 percent of Russia's
total crude production of 10.6 million barrels per day.
Rosneft has an oil trading division in Geneva, which helps
supply its refining assets in Europe.