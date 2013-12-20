BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $276 mln multifamily K-deal, K-J13
* Company expects to issue approximately $276 million in K certificates which are expected to settle on or about April 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 20 The U.S. government must closely review Rosneft Ltd's deal to buy Morgan Stanley's oil merchant operations, U.S. Senator Edward Markey said on Friday.
The Massachusetts Democrat warned in an email to Reuters that the Russian state-run oil major's move into the U.S. energy market could artificially influence oil and natural gas prices.
The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment "must closely review this proposed acquisition .... to ensure that a Russian state-owned oil company cannot manipulate our markets and harm the United States and its citizens," he said.
Markey has a seat on the Senate foreign relations committee.
* Intact Financial Corp - estimated catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, for Q1 of 2017 of approximately $88 million on a pre-tax basis
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - CEO George R. Aylward's 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million versus $6.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nc5Xyh] Further company coverage: