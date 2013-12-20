NEW YORK Dec 20 The U.S. government must closely review Rosneft Ltd's deal to buy Morgan Stanley's oil merchant operations, U.S. Senator Edward Markey said on Friday.

The Massachusetts Democrat warned in an email to Reuters that the Russian state-run oil major's move into the U.S. energy market could artificially influence oil and natural gas prices.

The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment "must closely review this proposed acquisition .... to ensure that a Russian state-owned oil company cannot manipulate our markets and harm the United States and its citizens," he said.

Markey has a seat on the Senate foreign relations committee.