MOSCOW Aug 22 Russia's top crude oil producer Rosneft said on Friday it had agreed to acquire shares in Norway's North Atlantic Drilling Limited (NADL) via an asset swap and investments into the company's share capital.

"The final parameters of the deal, including the amount of Rosneft's cash contribution in NADL's charter capital, will be defined upon receiving corporate and accountant's approvals which is expected till the end of the 2014," Rosneft said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)