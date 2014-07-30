* Rosneft's offshore exploration may suffer due to sanctions
* Rosneft, North Atlantic Drilling cooperation announced in
May
MOSCOW, July 30 Russia's top oil producer
Rosneft and North Atlantic Drilling have
entered into a drilling agreement worth up to $4.25 billion, in
line with a previous agreement and despite Western sanctions
over Moscow's role in Ukraine.
Rosneft said the deal foresaw the employment of six offshore
drilling rigs until 2022. North Atlantic Drilling is a
subsidiary of Seadrill, the world's largest offshore
driller.
In a separate statement, North Atlantic Drilling said total
revenue potential for the six contracts "exclusive of
mobilization" was approximately $4.25 billion.
Rosneft has first signed a cooperation agreement with North
Atlantic Drilling in May with a view to start drilling two
offshore wells in the Russian Arctic in 2014 and 2015.
"We are very pleased with the execution of these contracts,
which is in line with the timetable agreed earlier this year,"
Alf Ragnar Lovdal, North Atlantic Drilling's chief executive
officer said a statement.
Rosneft plans to start drilling an exploration well jointly
with ExxonMobil in Kara Sea next month.
The United States and the European Union have imposed a
number of sanctions against Russian individuals and companies,
including Rosneft, in attempt to spot violence in eastern
Ukraine where pro-Moscow rebels are fighting against the
government forces.
On Tuesday, European diplomats said ambassadors from the
28-member European Union agreed restrictions on the trade of
equipment for the oil and defence sectors, and "dual use"
technology with both defence and civilian purposes.
This may hamper Rosneft's ambitions to tap the vast offshore
Arctic riches.
North Atlantic Drilling is based in Oslo, Norway, which is
not a part of the EU and has not announced any sanctions against
Russia. However its shares were listed its NYSE in January.
Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin, an ally of
President Vladimir Putin, said in the statement the deal with
North Atlantic Drilling "will allow Rosneft to ensure
implementation of exploration and development of its harsh
environment offshore license areas."
