MOSCOW May 5 Russia's Rosneft may
participate in an upcoming licence round for rights to develop
fields in Norway's offshore zones in partnership with Statoil
under the terms of a joint exploration agreement signed
by the two oil companies on Saturday, Rosneft president said.
"Rosneft has been offered the chance to participate with
Statoil in these rounds," Eduard Khudainatov told a briefing
after the signing.
Statoil will jointly explore one field in the Russian area
of the Barents Sea, which could require up to $1 billion in
investment in exploration if its resources were confirmed.
Investment in each of three fields to be jointly explored in the
Sea of Okhotsk could require $500 million.
Statoil is to pay all costs for exploration, in addition to
some historic costs and possible bonuses to the Russian company.
Khudainatov said Rosneft remained open to co-operation with
new partners in Russia's Arctic offshore zones and had invited
Russian companies to such partnerships as well as foreign oil
companies.
He said TNK-BP, BP's Russian joint venture,
had responded with an expression of interest.