TOKYO, March 19 Expanding sanctions over
Russia's moves to annex Crimea would only make the situation
worse, the head of state oil major Rosneft said at an
event in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Moscow's seizure of Crimea has caused the most serious
East-West crisis since the end of the Cold War. The United
States and the EU have imposed sanctions on a handful of
officials from Russia and Ukraine accused of involvement in the
action.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty in Moscow
on Tuesday making Crimea part of Russia again, despite Ukrainian
protests and the Western sanctions.
"Looking into expanding sanctions is something that will
only make the conflict worse," said Chief Executive Officer Igor
Sechin, a long-standing ally of Putin, during a panel discussion
at a forum for investment between Japan and Russia.
"It doesn't help solve the problem and is unproductive."
The United States imposed visa bans and asset freezes on 11
Russians and Ukrainians on Monday, including four Russian
lawmakers. The EU imposed the same punishments on 21 people.
Russian forces took control of the Black Sea peninsula in
late February following the toppling of Moscow-backed Ukrainian
President Viktor Yanukovich by protests provoked by his decision
to spurn a trade deal with the European Union last November and
seek closer ties with Russia.
People in Crimea voted overwhelmingly in last weekend's
referendum to join Russia.
