* Q1 net income up 8.3 percent to 13 bln roubles
* Results dented by rouble strength
* Market remains difficult, says CEO
(Recasts, adds CEO quote, share price)
MOSCOW, May 5 Russia's largest oil producer
Rosneft posted a worse than expected rise in
first-quarter net income on Friday, hit by a stronger rouble
despite higher output and crude prices.
While the price of Russian Urals oil rose 28 percent year on
year in rouble terms, Rosneft said that the currency's strength
had a negative impact on its performance in the first three
months of 2017.
Though a stronger rouble helps to lower payments of debt
denominated in foreign currencies, it also reduces revenue from
exports.
"The environment remains difficult. Continuing world
commodity markets volatility, rouble appreciation -- all of this
impacted the company's financial results," Rosneft's Chief
Executive Igor Sechin said on Friday.
Net income rose 8.3 percent year on year to 13 billion
roubles ($221.4 million), against a consensus forecast of 22
billion roubles among analysts polled by Reuters.
Rosneft shares were down 0.6 percent at 308.10 roubles in
early trade as Russian assets were pressured by a drop in oil
prices amid a global supply glut.
Rosneft also said that first-quarter free cash flow declined
by 22.6 percent from a year ago to 89 billion roubles.
The company said on Wednesday that its oil and gas
condensate production rose by 13 percent in the first quarter to
4.62 million barrels per day.
($1 = 58.7124 roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Goodman)