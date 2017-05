The logo of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is seen on a gasoline station near a church in Stavropol, southern Russia, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko/Files

MOSCOW Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday it has completed the deal to sell a 15 percent stake in Vankor oilfield in East Siberia to ONGC for $1.27 billion.

The deal was initially signed in September 2015.

Vankor, launched in 2009, produces around 440,000 barrels of oil per day. The field is a source of Russian oil supply to China.

In March, ONGC also signed an initial deal to raise its stake in Vankor to 26 percent from 15 percent.

