* Europe suffers from supply crunch due to a pipeline
congestion
* Russia diverted barrels from Druzhba to ports
MOSCOW Oct 25 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft
is studying plans to increase crude supply via the
Druzhba pipeline to its refinery in Germany to circumvent
congested routes, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Russia has significantly cut supplies to Europe via the
Soviet-era Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline to divert barrels to
the Baltic Sea ports such as the newly built Ust-Luga outlet in
a drive to diversify its exporting routes.
Rosneft, which is set to become the world's largest crude
producer after a $55 billion takeover of Anglo-Russian oil
company TNK-BP, is considering sending barrels via the
southern spur of the Druzhba pipeline to its Miro refinery in
Germany, which has suffered from oil shortages due to
bottlenecks on other links.
"Rosneft has an interest in this route," an industry source
said.
"There are discussions on a possible change in volumes,
which Rosneft supplies Germany by Druzhba's southern branch,"
another source said.
A Rosneft spokesman declined to comment.
Miro, with a capacity of 310,000 barrels per day, is owned
by a consortium of Phillips 66, Esso, Shell and
BP /Rosneft.
The plant is fed by the Transalpine (TAL) link, which has
been unable to satisfy the demand for local plants in crude oil.
A bottleneck on the TAL, which starts at the port of
Trieste, Italy, has led to stoppages at refineries in Germany
and the Czech Republic, further limiting Europe's tight fuel
supply ahead of winter and underpinning diesel prices already
near record highs.