MOSCOW, April 23 Russia's top crude producer Rosneft stopped its 140,000-barrels-per-day Kuibyshev refinery for planned monthly maintenance, Russia's Energy Ministry said on Monday.

It said both crude distillation units (CDU) with combined annual capacity of 7 million tonnes were stopped on April 15 and are expected to be back on stream on May 14.

Another Rosneft refinery, Novokuibyshevsk, underwent maintenance last month with its main unit, the 120,000 barrels-per-day CDU-11, stayed idle from March 10 to April 16.

A Rosneft spokesman declined immediate comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)