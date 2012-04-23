MOSCOW, April 23 Russia's top crude producer
Rosneft stopped its 140,000-barrels-per-day Kuibyshev
refinery for planned monthly maintenance, Russia's Energy
Ministry said on Monday.
It said both crude distillation units (CDU) with combined
annual capacity of 7 million tonnes were stopped on April 15 and
are expected to be back on stream on May 14.
Another Rosneft refinery, Novokuibyshevsk, underwent
maintenance last month with its main unit, the 120,000
barrels-per-day CDU-11, stayed idle from March 10 to April 16.
A Rosneft spokesman declined immediate comment.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)