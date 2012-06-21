ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 Russia's biggest
crude oil producer Rosneft on Thursday unveiled plans
to build a new refinery with annual capacity of 12 million
tonnes in the Moscow region as it looks to tighten its grip on
the downstream sector.
Rosneft's President Igor Sechin - the former Energy Minister
- told reporters that the company had signed the agreement with
Moscow region's authorities and secured a 100 billion rouble
($3.07 billion) credit line from Russia's second-largest lender
VTB.
"We agreed that we will build a plant with capacity of up to
12 million tonnes ... We will start working on engineering this
year," he said without adding further details.
Rosneft's combined domestic refining capacity stands at over
50 million tonnes a year. It also owns a stake in four Ruhr Oel
refineries in Germany.
Russian refineries were mostly built between the 1940s and
1970s and the government has encouraged companies to increase
and upgrade refining capacity.
Russia has built only one crude refinery since the fall of
the Soviet Union, Tatneft's Taneco, which has an
annual capacity of 7 million tonnes.
($1 = 32.5245 Russian roubles)
