MOSCOW Aug 17 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft has a shut crude distillation unit at its Komsomolsk refinery, near the Pacific coast, for maintenance which will last from Aug. 12 to Sept. 10, Energy Ministry said on Friday.

The CDU-2 unit, halted for planned maintenance, accounts for about a third of the 160,000 barrels per day refinery's distillation capacity. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)