MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said on Friday its 2014 reserves growth exceeded forecasts and was expected at more than 450 million of oil equivalent.

"According to preliminary data, reserve growth of the company exceeded the planned level and is expected at a level of more than 450 million tonnes of oil equivalent," the company said in a statement, confirming its business plan for 2015-2016. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)