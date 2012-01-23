MOSCOW Jan 23 Russia's top oil company, state-owned Rosneft, reported reserves replacement of more than 160 percent under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules, in part due to a big upward revision for its largest gas field.

Total reserves stood at 17.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 14.3 billion barrels of oil and nearly 20 trillion cubic feet of gas.

"The company's gas reserves have grown 2.3 times compared to the level registered at the end of 2010. This significant increase in gas reserves is due to a review of reserves at the company's largest gas field, Kharampurskoye," Rosneft said in a statement.