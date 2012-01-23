MOSCOW Jan 23 Russia's top oil company,
state-owned Rosneft, reported reserves replacement of
more than 160 percent under U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission rules, in part due to a big upward revision for its
largest gas field.
Total reserves stood at 17.6 billion barrels of oil
equivalent, including 14.3 billion barrels of oil and nearly 20
trillion cubic feet of gas.
"The company's gas reserves have grown 2.3 times compared to
the level registered at the end of 2010. This significant
increase in gas reserves is due to a review of reserves at the
company's largest gas field, Kharampurskoye," Rosneft said in a
statement.