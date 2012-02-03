* Net profit up 20 pct to $12.45 bln vs $12.18 bln forecast

* Revenues rise 46 pct to $91.98 bln vs $91.84 bln forecast

* EBITDA at all-time high of $22 bln

* Average 2011 Urals price $110 per barrel vs $78 in 2010 (Adds details, company comment, share price)

MOSCOW, Feb 3 Record-high crude prices drove a forecast-beating 20 percent rise in earnings last year at Russia's top oil producer Rosneft to $12.45 billion, while revenues increased 46 percent to $91.98 billion.

"The increase resulted from higher crude oil and petroleum product prices as well as from higher hydrocarbon production and refinery throughput," Rosneft, which holds the largest reserves of any publicly-listed company, said in a statement on Friday.

According to Reuters calculations, the average price for Russia's benchmark Urals crude blend URL-E export increased to a historic high of $110 per barrel in 2011 from $78 per barrel in 2010.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net income would have risen to $12.18 billion on $91.84 billion sales.

Rosneft's shares rose 0.72 percent as of 1332 GMT, slightly outperforming a 0.54 percent rise in the broader market.

Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 15 percent, reaching an all-time high of $22.022 billion but coming in just short of a $22.144 billion forecast by analysts.

The company also said it plans to invest $4.5 billion on refinery upgrades this year after spending $3.1 billion in 2011.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)