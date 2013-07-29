* Q2 net income 35 bln roubles, above 31.3 bln in analyst
poll
* First fully consolidated results after TNK-BP buyout
MOSCOW, July 29 Russia's top oil producer
Rosneft reported 35 billion roubles ($1.07 billion) in
second-quarter net income, beating analyst expectations in its
first fully integrated results after its buyout of TNK-BP
.
The company completed the $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP,
which was Russia's third-largest oil producer, from BP
and a consortium of Soviet-born tycoons in March, creating the
world's largest listed oil firm. As part of the deal, BP ended
up with a 19.75 percent stake in Rosneft.
Rosneft's second quarter net income beat analysts'
expectations of 31.3 billion roubles, but it was a third of the
102 billion roubles which Rosneft reported in the first quarter.
The drop was due to foreign exchange losses as a result of
the rouble weakening - amounting to a 55 billion rouble forex
loss on its debt obligations in the second quarter, compared
with an 11 billion roubles loss in the first.
The results were also negatively influenced by a 6 percent
decline in oil prices, year-on-year, and high export duties.
Adjusted free cash flow stood at 35 billion roubles in the
second quarter, Rosneft said, slightly ahead of the first
quarter.
Analysts have said they would scrutinise the company's
ability to generate cash as it pledged to pay a dividend of 25
percent of its net income while repaying large debts taken on
for the TNK-BP deal.
Rosneft's shares edged down 0.4 percent, underperforming a
0.12 decline in the broader market as of 1410 GMT.
Second-quarter sales stood at 1.18 trillion roubles, in line
with expectations, while net debt soared to over $56 billion as
of June 30 from $18 billion a year ago.
Rosneft is hoping to refinance its debts after it secured a
25-year deal estimated at $270 billion to more than double oil
flows to China, which stand at over 300,000 barrels per day.
The company also confirmed reports of the departure of
Eduard Khudainatov, first vice-president and a longtime ally of
Igor Sechin, the company's chief executive.