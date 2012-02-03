MOSCOW Feb 3 Rosneft, Russia's No. 1 oil producer, said on Friday its 2011 net income rose 19.7 percent year-on-year to $12.452 billion, fuelled by higher oil prices.

Analysts, polled by Reuters, expected net income would have risen to $12.184 billion.

Revenues increased 45.9 percent to $91.975 billion last year, the company said in a statement, above analysts' average forecast of $91.842 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 14.7 percent to $22.022 billion, compared to the Reuters poll forecast of $22.144 billion.

The company also said it planned to invest $4.5 billion in refinery upgrades this year. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)