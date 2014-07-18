MOSCOW, July 18 Russia's top oil producer, Rosneft, said on Friday it would continue to work on its existing projects and agreements and honour its obligations despite U.S. sanctions on the company over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.

The company, in which BP holds a 19.75 percent stake, also said it has sufficient liquidity to service its debts, and its financial position allows it to deliver on the key indicators of its strategy and dividend policy.

"The company is currently in the process of a legal review of the announced sanctions, and is consulting its international partners," Rosneft said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)