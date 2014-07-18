MOSCOW, July 18 Russia's top oil producer,
Rosneft, said on Friday it would continue to work on
its existing projects and agreements and honour its obligations
despite U.S. sanctions on the company over Moscow's role in the
Ukraine crisis.
The company, in which BP holds a 19.75 percent stake,
also said it has sufficient liquidity to service its debts, and
its financial position allows it to deliver on the key
indicators of its strategy and dividend policy.
"The company is currently in the process of a legal review
of the announced sanctions, and is consulting its international
partners," Rosneft said in a statement.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)