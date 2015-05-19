LONDON May 19 Russia is actively developing non-dollar financing and ties with China in the face of U.S. and EU sanctions imposed on the country, the head of Rosneft's Swiss-based trading division, Marcus Cooper, said on Tuesday.

"Sanctions are being counteracted... from a very high level," Cooper told the Platts' Global Crude Oil Summit. (Reporting by Libby George, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)