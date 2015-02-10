* Igor Sechin says "OPEC has lost its teeth"
* Criticises U.S. export ban as protectionist
* IEA says Russian will be amongst hardest hit by oil crash
By David Sheppard and Ron Bousso
LONDON, Feb 10 The head of Kremlin-controlled
energy giant Rosneft targeted OPEC and the United
States on Tuesday as he launched a broadside at the forces
behind the oil price crash that has hit Russia's economy hard.
Igor Sechin, one of President Vladimir Putin's closest
allies, said during a rare visit to London that OPEC had erred
in not cutting output, as he blamed the low oil price on factors
from financial speculators to U.S government policy.
Oil has more than halved since June as fast-growing U.S.
shale supplies overwhelmed demand. The decline accelerated after
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, of which
Russia is not a member, chose to try protect its market share
rather than cutting output to support prices.
"OPEC has lost its teeth," Sechin said through an official
translator at London's International Petroleum Week, an annual
industry event. OPEC's decision to let prices fall had led to a
"destabilisation" of the market, he said.
Sechin, who has been targeted by Western sanctions over
Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis, said the sharp collapse in
oil could not be explained only by the forces of supply and
demand, hinting there may be other factors at play.
While careful not to go as far as some politicians and
analysts, who have suggested the price crash was orchestrated by
the United States and Saudi Arabia to hurt Russia and Iran,
Sechin nevertheless said prices have been "manipulated".
Sechin described the United States crude oil export ban as a
"protectionist" move that distorted markets, finding some common
ground with a number of U.S. politicians who have been
campaigning to lift the legacy of the 1970s Arab oil embargoes.
And he attacked the role of oil futures markets in London
and New York, which help set the price of crude globally, where
trading volumes have soared over the past decade.
"We need to control the influence of financial players," on
oil price movements, Sechin said.
"It is necessary to increase the share of physical volumes
(versus futures trading) to 10-15 percent and to develop
regional trading platforms for crude oil."
Sechin's broadside at the oil market comes as Russia, the
world's largest oil producer, has been one of the hardest hit
economies by the collapse in crude, with the rouble currency
falling to a record low against the U.S. dollar this year.
The International Energy Agency warned Tuesday Russia faces
a "perfect storm" of lower prices, international sanctions and
currency depreciation that could threaten its oil output, which
hit a post-Soviet high last year.
RUSSIA VS. OPEC
Sechin's comments on OPEC on Tuesday may drive a further
wedge between Russia and the group, which in the past has
requested Moscow join output curbs to support prices, though the
Kremlin has never complied.
Describing the 12-member group as a "cartel", Sechin said
Russia would never join OPEC as its energy industry is made up
of private energy companies. Rosneft is a publicly-listed
company, though the Kremlin owns more than 50 percent.
He criticised the dominance of OPEC by its most powerful
members, a thinly-veiled reference to the world's largest
exporter Saudi Arabia, which pushed the policy of not cutting
output in November even as some poorer members protested.
"This organisation lost the unity of its members and in some
cases is not respecting the interests of some of its members,"
Sechin said.
OPEC ministers and delegates have blamed non-OPEC producers
such as Russia, Mexico and Kazakhstan, as well as U.S. shale oil
production, for the oversupply in the market.
Some OPEC ministers have suggested the group could act to
balance the market only if non-OPEC producers like Russia acted
in tandem.
Sechin forecast, however, that lower prices would help
balance the market by the end of this year, arguing U.S. shale
oil output - which the IEA argues has revolutionised energy
markets - would be particularly hard hit.
"Revolutions usually don't last long and after that the
harsh reality comes in," Sechin said.
