* Joint venture to operate in Barents and Okhotsk Seas
* Follows similar Rosneft deals with Exxon and Eni
* Strengthens Putin's energy development legacy as PM
* Statoil and Rosneft to partner up for Norwegian licences
By Melissa Akin and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, May 5 Norway's Statoil will
drill in Russian Arctic waters thought to contain 2 billion
tonnes of oil in partnership with Rosneft, marking the
third deal of its kind for the Russian state company.
The agreement, signed on Saturday, provided a showcase for
president-elect Vladimir Putin, serving out his final days as
prime minister before a May 7 inauguration, and Deputy Prime
Minister Igor Sechin, in charge of energy and industrial policy.
As a legacy of their time in government, the three deals
secure capital and expertise for a push into some of the world's
potentially most energy-rich regions.
Rosneft President Eduard Khudainatov said Statoil in turn
invited his firm to partner up and bid in Norway's coming
licensing rounds.
That offers an entry ticket to one of the world's most
developed offshore oil and gas sectors, aiding the government's
goal of building its top companies into respected global
players.
Output from Russia's Soviet-era oil provinces is declining
and the country faces high costs and technological challenges at
remote new fields to retain its status as the world's top crude
oil producer.
For Sechin, viewed as likely to relinquish a formal cabinet
post when Putin returns to the Kremlin, the deals strengthen his
political clout and secure his dominance over Russia's energy
industry.
Statoil will be a minority partner with Rosneft in the
latest venture, which is modelled on deals struck in the last
month with U.S. oil major ExxonMobil and Italian oil
firm Eni.
"The terms for everyone are the same," Khudainatov told
reporters after the briefing.
The agreement covers a block in the Barents Sea, the
Perseyevsky, and three fields in the Sea of Okhotsk, with
overall prospective recoverable resources of 2 billion tonnes of
oil and 1.8 trillion cubic metres of gas, Rosneft said.
The four blocks' resources are far from the largest in
Rosneft's portfolio. Lund, speaking to reporters after the
signing, called the projects prospective, with a high
risk/reward ratio.
"It falls exactly in line with the strategy," he said.
Statoil will own 33.3 percent of a joint exploration venture
and finance its geological exploration activities. It will also
reimburse historical expenses incurred by Rosneft and 33.3
percent of expenses incurred acquiring the licence.
Khudainatov said that if the fields' resources were
confirmed, exploration costs for all four could total $2.5
billion.
"The resource base (of Perseyevsky) is 1.4 billion tonnes,
according to current estimates. If that is confirmed (total
investment) could be $35-40 billion," Khudainatov said.
"For Magadan-1, Lisyansky and Kashevarovsky (in the Sea of
Okhotsk) we estimate $10-$20 billion, depending on confirmation
of resources and difficulty of extraction. I took a minimum
number here so as not to scare you."
Statoil CEO Helge Lund, speaking to journalists later,
declined to confirm potential costs, saying they depended on
many factors.
Statoil may also pay Rosneft one-off bonuses for each
commercial oil and gas discovery depending on the terms of a
final agreement, Rosneft said. They intended to place orders for
ice-class vessels and drilling platforms with Russian shipyards.
SHTOKMAN PROGRESS
The Statoil deal was widely expected after Lund received
support from Putin at a meeting in late March to try to work out
a way forward with the Shtokman gas project in the Barents Sea,
after nearly two decades of false starts with two investor
groups.
The Gazprom-led Shtokman Development consortium, which also
counts Total as a partner, is revamping plans for the
field, which holds more gas than all of Norway's continental
shelf, into a liquefied natural gas project and will unveil it
in late June, sources have said.
Progress on Shtokman was seen as key to Statoil's access to
Russia's Arctic offshore oil reserves. Rosneft had a total of
five blocks in the Barents Sea, near the recently defined
maritime border with Norway.
Sources said the Barents Sea blocks were among the most
coveted by potential foreign investors. Two of them - with
combined prospective resources of around 28 billion barrels of
oil equivalent - went to Eni. Two remain. Rosneft also has two
blocks in the Sea of Okhotsk.
ENOUGH FOR ALL
Merrill Lynch estimated in a recent research report the top
Russian oil company - holder of the world's largest oil reserves
- had 309 billion barrels of hydrocarbon resources in its Arctic
offshore licence areas.
Rosneft has several more Arctic fields yet to be assigned
partners, and Khudainatov re-iterated he had invited Russian
companies to such partnerships as well as foreign oil companies.
Sechin said on Friday the government had formed working
groups with two Russian companies on shelf projects.
"Concerning russian companies, as you know, I made offers to
all Russian companies wishing to work on the shelf. They were
LUKOIL, Bashneft, and TNK-BP."
"From two companies, TNK-BP and LUKOIL, I received
confirmation of the wish to work with us on these projects,"
Khudainatov said, adding: "They have to agree to all terms of my
offers."
An attempt by BP to tie up with Rosneft in a venture
to develop Arctic offshore zones on the Kara Sea fell apart
because of resistance from its local partners in TNK-BP, who
said TNK-BP should assume BP's role in the deal.
Efforts to buy out the Russian shareholders failed, and
ExxonMobil eventually won the deal.