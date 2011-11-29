UPDATE 6-Oil slips as data points to fast-growing supply
* OPEC says its oil output up 336,000 bpd at 32.14 mln bpd in May
MOSCOW, Nov 29 Russian state-controlled oil major Rosneft has tendered to sell seven December Urals URL-NWE-E URL140-MED crude cargoes from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, traders told Reuters.
The tender closes on Nov. 29.
Rosneft offers to buy Urals cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each on Dec. 14-15, 15-16, 16-17, 17-18, 18-19, 19-20 and 20-21.
On Monday, Surgutneftgaz, Russia's fourth-largest oil producer, sold via tender five cargoes of ESPO crude for loading in January and February to trading companies at similar premiums from the previous month.
Rosneft calls regular Urals tenders to lift cargoes in Primorsk as well as in the ports of Novorossiisk and Kozmino. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)
* OPEC says its oil output up 336,000 bpd at 32.14 mln bpd in May
FRANKFURT, June 14 Munich, home to carmaker BMW , has become the latest German city to consider banning some diesel vehicles amid "shocking" nitrogen oxide emissions in the Bavarian capital.