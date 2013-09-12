Sri Lankan rupee edges up on exporter dollar sales, remittances
COLOMBO, April 4 The Sri Lankan rupee was slightly firmer in dull trade on Tuesday on inward remittances and exporter dollar sales ahead of the festival season, dealers said.
MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russian state oil company Rosneft awarded its semi-annual October-March jumbo crude tender, with Shell, Total and BP securing all of the Urals blend volumes offered, traders said on Thursday.
Large traders, such as Vitol, failed to secure any Urals blend cargoes.
Shell and BP will share 140,000-tonne cargoes of Urals from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, while Shell would lift all 80,000-tonne parcels.
Total also won the rights to handle 80,000-tonne CPC Blend cargoes in Novorossiisk, while Trafigura will lift 140,000-tonne CPC Blend cargoes.
COLOMBO, April 4 The Sri Lankan rupee was slightly firmer in dull trade on Tuesday on inward remittances and exporter dollar sales ahead of the festival season, dealers said.
* LHV Pank, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group, has decided to initiate a new line of business
* Sells real estate package worth 143 million euros ($152.52 million) as it continues to streamline its proprietary portfolio