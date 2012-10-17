MOSCOW Oct 17 Rosneft has yet to
apply for government approval of a potential deal to buy into
Anglo-Russian crude producer TNK-BP, Russia's Deputy
Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday, Interfax
news agency reported.
Dvorkovich has opposed a deal, saying it will increase the
state's involvement into the energy sector, and has said Rosneft
should secure a green light from the government to buy into
TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest crude producer.
Earlier on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters that the AAR consortium of billionaires that together
with BP shares control of TNK-BP has agreed to sell its
stake to Russia's state-controlled top oil producer Rosneft.