LONDON Oct 24 Bankers will likely pick up
$30-$50 million for their work on Russian state-owned oil group
Rosneft's $55 billion takeover of TNK-BP,
according to Freeman Consulting.
That will be less than might have been expected from a deal
of that size because banks likely discounted fees 40-60 percent
given the nature of the transaction, with BP pressured to sell
its stake to a government-controlled entity, Freeman said.
Data from Thomson Reuters and Freeman showed fees average
about $35 million on $10 billion deals, smaller than the TNK-BP.
Fees also tend to be lower when governments are involved -
the prestige of winning sovereign work has its own value, and
there is always the hope of follow-up business in areas that
grab fewer headlines.
On Tuesday, bankers said Rosneft was close to naming the
co-ordinating banks on a $45 billion financing backing its deal
to buy TNK-BP from British oil company BP and its partner
AAR - a consortium of four Russian businessmen.
Rosneft's hand when negotiating fees will also have been
helped by the lull in takeover activity globally will have
caused plenty of jostling for business by banks looking to work
on the sale of TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil company.
A recent example of fees set to be paid in a major deal came
in documents published in May by Glencore and Xstrata
related to their $33 billion merger. They said financial
advisers were set to share a fee pot of $130 million, with a
further $70 million slated for legal, accounting, public
relations and other counsel.
Morgan Stanley, acting as principal financial advisor
to BP is likely to earn the lion's share of a fee pot that will
be shared with a string of other advisors.
For BP, UBS is also acting as a financial advisor
and corporate broker, while Goldman Sachs, Lambert Energy
Advisory and Renaissance Capital have each acted as financial
advisors. Credit Suisse also did some work for BP.
On the other side, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Citigroup have been acting as joint financial advisers to
Rosneft.
It was not known who has been advising AAR. All of the
advisers contacted by Reuters declined to comment.
There are two separate TNK-BP deals. One will see BP's half
folded into Rosneft in exchange, ultimately, for $12.3
billion cash and 18.5 percent of Rosneft, raising its holding to
19.75 percent.
Meanwhile, AAR will get $28 billion for its half of TNK-BP.
The estimated fees do not include those expected to be paid
to legal advisors, Linklaters for BP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen &
Hamilton for Rosneft.
M&A ON MUTE
The value of mergers and acquisitions is down 16 percent
globally this year to $1.7 trillion, according to Thomson
Reuters/Freeman Consulting data.
That has translated into a slump in fees, down 22 percent
and bad news for investment banks struggling to keep up with
costs. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, fees fell 35.4
percent to $6.8 billion.
Companies remain cautious on dealmaking, predicting a 12
percent rise in mergers and acquisitions in 2013, compared with
a forecast of a 22 percent rise in deals a year ago, a Thomson
Reuters and Freeman Consulting survey found in October.
"We have to get clarity on some of the macro issues such as
the U.S. fiscal cliff and Greece, which would be positive for
dealmaking," Wilhelm Schulz, head of M&A EMEA at Citi said.
"In terms of big, broad M&A, it is still pretty muted except
for deals that have been in the drawer for a while."
Banks advising British defence group BAE Systems
and European aerospace company EADS on their proposed
tie-up lost more than $100 million in shared fees when the deal
was abandoned.