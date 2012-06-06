MOSCOW, June 6 Shareholder agreements such as
the pact between BP and its Russian partners in TNK-BP
must be made public under legislative amendments
agreed by Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service, the agency's
deputy head said on Wednesday.
Anatoly Golomolzin told Reuters the amendments had been
agreed following a complaint by Rosneft after the
Russian state oil company's share swap and Arctic exploration
deal with BP collapsed last year in the face of
opposition from its Russian partners.
Rosneft appealed to the competition watchdog after the
failure of the deal, he said.
"Last year there was a situation linked to the fact that a
deal could not take place, BP's deal with Rosneft, and it became
clear that it was linked to the shareholder agreement," the
deputy head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service, told Reuters
by telephone.
"Since last year we have been analysing the agreement and
have agreed amendments to the law requiring the publication of
such agreements."