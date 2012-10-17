MOSCOW Oct 17 Russian state-owned oil company
Rosneft was closing in on control of TNK-BP on
Wednesday, sending its powerful CEO to London for talks after
the four billionaires who own half the company agreed to sell
their stake.
Here is a timeline of BP's history in Russia:
1997 - BP paid $571 million to buy a 10 percent stake in
SIDANKO, then Russia's fifth-largest oil company and part of the
UNEXIM-MFK banking group controlled by oligarch Vladimir
Potanin.
2003 - BP established Russian joint venture, TNK-BP, as a
result of the merger of Russian companies TNK, SIDANKO and Onako
with the majority of BP's Russian oil assets. The company was 50
percent owned by BP and 50 percent owned by a group of
Russia-connected investors: Alfa Group, Access Industries and
Renova (AAR).
2008
August - TNK-BP Chief Executive Robert Dudley left Russia
blaming a campaign of harassment in a fight for control between
BP and its partners. He resigned in December.
2009
January - Shareholders finalised a deal under which BP ceded
influence to AAR. Previously, half the board was appointed by BP
and half by AAR.
November - Maxim Barsky nominated as the new chief of
TNK-BP. Barsky left the company in October 2011 with Mikhail
Fridman, one of the four tycoons in the AAR consortium, taking
the reins as an interim CEO.
2011
January - BP and Rosneft agreed to a $16 billion share swap
under which they planned to jointly explore for offshore oil and
gas in the Russian Arctic.
May - The deal with Rosneft collapsed after BP's Russian
partners won an injunction in a court of arbitration. Subsequent
attempt by Rosneft and AAR to buy out AAR's stake failed as
well.
2012
June - BP said it would pursue a sale of its stake in TNK-BP
after receiving expressions of interest. Rosneft said it is in
talks with BP to buy half of TNK-BP.
October - AAR has agreed to sell its stake to Rosneft for
$28 billion, according to a source.