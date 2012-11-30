KHABAROVSK, Russia Nov 30 Rosneft
should sign a binding agreement next month to buy half of oil
company TNK-BP from the AAR consortium of Soviet-born
tycoons, its president Igor Sechin told reporters on Friday.
"We will sign a binding agreement with AAR in December - I
don't have any doubts. We are working quickly with AAR too,"
Sechin said after an extraordinary general meeting of Rosneft
shareholders.
Rosneft has signed heads of agreement to buy out the tycoons
for $28 billion in cash as part of a $55 billion deal in which
it will also acquire BP's 50 percent stake in TNK-BP,
Russia's third-largest oil firm.