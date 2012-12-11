* Binding deal to be signed in coming days - sources
* AAR has had rocky relations with Rosneft
MOSCOW Dec 11 Russian oil group Rosneft
will announce within days it has finalised a deal to
buy half of domestic peer TNK-BP from AAR for $28
billion, several sources familiar with the situation said.
Rosneft and AAR declined to comment.
Last month, Rosneft head Igor Sechin said it and AAR - a
consortium of four Soviet-born tycoons - should sign a binding
agreement in December.
In October, Rosneft signed a memorandum of understanding to
buy AAR as part of a $55 billion takeover in which it will also
acquire British group BP's 50 percent stake in TNK-BP,
Russia's third-largest oil company.
The BP leg of the deal, already approved at board level and
by the government, should close in the first half of 2013, but a
timetable for the agreement with AAR had not been outlined.
Investors have been watching the part of the deal with AAR,
which represents Len Blavatnik, Mikhail Fridman, German Khan and
Viktor Vekselberg, and which has had rocky relations with
Rosneft.
Last year, the consortium won an injunction blocking
Rosneft's attempt to tie up with BP and tap Russia's Arctic
hydrocarbon riches. The deal was abandoned after an arbitration
panel found it violated TNK-BP's shareholder agreement.
Last month, AAR and BP agreed to end the legal battles that
had blighted their decade-old partnership, paving the way for
the deal with Rosneft.