MOSCOW, March 11 Two of the tycoons who shared
control of Russia's third largest oil producer with BP
for much of the past decade will leave their management posts at
the end of the week when their sale of the company to Rosneft
is closed.
Sources close to management said German Khan, a TNK-BP
shareholder and the firm's de facto chief in recent years, will
leave the company by Friday with Viktor Vekselberg, a metals and
mining tycoon who holds a nominal senior post.
Several other high-level executives, including the heads of
the upstream division, legal department and head of security,
will leave with the tycoons as parties to the sale agreement
between Rosneft and the Alfa-Access-Renova, the consortium which
represents Khan and his partner Mikhail Fridman, chairman of the
Alfa Group, Vekselberg, and Len Blavatnik of Access Industries.
"Work in the new (combined Rosneft-TNK BP) structure was not
very appealing so it was better to take a decent parachute,"
said one source close to the TNK-BP management.