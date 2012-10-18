* Sechin emergence and Rosneft rise marks Putin strategy
* Kremlin capitalism aims to restore Moscow's lost clout
* Cold War past in Africa, years in Kremlin backrooms
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Oct 18 From darkness into the limelight,
Igor Sechin's emergence from the Kremlin shadows to run one of
the world's great oil firms reflects how Vladimir Putin has used
energy resources to recover influence Moscow had lost with the
collapse of the Soviet Union.
Mysterious Cold War-era activities in Africa and substantial
blanks in his biography preceded Sechin's arrival in the Kremlin
in 2000 when Putin became president; even then, as deputy
chief-of-staff to the former KGB officer, Sechin kept such a low
profile that Russian media dubbed him "Darth Vader".
Yet after years working behind the scenes to wrest control
of Russia's oil riches from "oligarchs" like the now jailed
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, he is lately installed as chief executive
of state-owned Rosneft and stands of the verge of a takeover of
BP joint venture TNK-BP that will consolidate Putin's grip on
the industry and make Sechin one of the world's top oilmen.
Now 52, his move from "grey cardinal" enforcing Kremlin
power on the tycoons who had grabbed Russia's resources in the
free-for-all of the 1990s has not always been smooth. Pushed out
of the Rosneft chairmanship last year by another Putin protege,
then president Dmitry Medvedev, it was only on Putin's return as
head of state in May that Sechin returned to the firm, appointed
CEO at Rosneft just a day after a new cabinet had been formed.
On Thursday, he was in London for talks on a deal for
control of TNK-BP, a joint venture between BP
and four Soviet-born billionaires who have agreed to sell their
half of a company valued at over $50 billion. The British oil
company might also sell out its stake.
A deal would further the march of Kremlin capitalism and
Putin's drive to repair what he has called the "geopolitical
catastrophe" of the Soviet collapse by using control of energy
resources to further Russia's interests internationally.
Sechin has been at his side all the way.
TAKEOVER STRATEGY
The most prominent loser in the struggle, imprisoned tycoon
Khodorkovsky, blames Sechin for masterminding the demise of his
firm, Yukos, which was bankrupted by tax claims. Once Russia's
largest oil company, Yukos's main production assets went to
Rosneft, which now holds the No. 1 ranking in the sector.
In the case of TNK-BP, the sidelining of the tycoons comes
in a confrontation that has less painful consequences for them -
and is more costly for the Kremlin, in financial terms at least.
If completed, it will be the latest in a series of
coming-out parties - some successful, others less so - at which
Sechin has chaperoned Rosneft as it has emerged as national
champion.
While serving as a deputy prime minister, before his return
to Rosneft as CEO, Sechin struck exploration deals this year
with Exxon Mobil, Statoil of Norway and Italy's
Eni. Those partnerships seek to develop Rosneft's vast
offshore reserves and secure a foothold abroad that would help
it acquire know-how in extracting hard-to-recover 'tight' oil -
trapped in non-porous rock - from its fields in Siberia.
Industry sources say Sechin cleared the way by convincing
Putin to back a new tax regime that encourages firms to invest.
Yet Sechin's aim has also been imperfect. A $16 billion
BP-Rosneft share swap agreed in January 2011, with Putin's
blessing, collapsed under the weight of opposition from the AAR
tycoons who own half of TNK-BP.
But the history of deals underscores both Sechin's standing
near the centre of Putin's circle and his emergence into a more
public role as the Kremlin looks abroad for influence,
investment and much-needed know-how for its oil industry.
The spotlight was once an unlikely place for Sechin, whose
ties with Putin go back to a meeting during a trip to Brazil in
the early 1990s and their work together in the St. Petersburg
mayor's office before President Boris Yeltsin plucked Putin from
obscurity to become his anointed successor in the Kremlin.
PAST SHADOWS
Sechin's official biography consists of seven short lines,
one taken up by saying he owns no shares in Rosneft. It says
nothing about what he did between graduation from Leningrad
State University in 1984 and 2000 when he became deputy chief of
Putin's presidential staff.
Even that elevation did not bring much limelight. Russian
newspaper editors once complained of having not a single
photograph of Sechin. It earned him the nickname "Darth Vader".
That seemed appropriate for a man seen as a leader of the
"siloviki" - a label derived from the word for "force" and
applied to a cluster of officials drawn from military or
intelligence backgrounds. Their prominence under Putin, a
long-time KGB officer, has been accompanied by Russian criticism
of the West and belief in a strong state role in the economy.
Sechin's life in Soviet times is shrouded in secrecy, beyond
a few tantalising brushstrokes. Fluent in Portuguese, he worked
as a military translator in Angola in the 1980s and in
Mozambique with a shadowy Soviet trade body called Tekhnoexport.
The gaps have led to speculation about what he might have
done in the final decade of the Cold War, when Portugal's former
colonies in southern Africa were proxy battlefields.
His move to more public role, however, may have made him
less shy of media coverage. Russian state television recently
showed Sechin making a field visit in Venezuela; a hard hat on
his greying hair, his cheek was marked by a smear of oil.