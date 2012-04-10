* Runs to increase to 650,000-700,000 tonnes per mth
* Annual capacity to reach 12 mln tonnes
* Tuapse to become one of Rosneft's largest
By Maxim Nazarov
MOSCOW, April 10 Output at Rosneft's
export-focused Tuapse refinery is set to double in May with the
start-up of new capacity, company sources told Reuters on
Tuesday.
A spokesman for Russia's top crude producer declined to
comment.
Sources said refinery runs would be increased up to 700,000
tonnes a month after launching a new crude distillation unit
(CDU) at the plant, which produces mostly fuel oil, diesel fuel
and naphtha.
"The column (CDU) is ready. We will double the loadings
starting from May, up to 650,000 to 700,000 tonnes," one source
said.
So far, Tuapse on the Black Sea has processed 4.5 million
tonnes of crude oil a year.
The new unit will boost capacity to 12 million tonnes,
making it Rosneft's second-biggest after its East Siberian
Angarsk refinery, which last year processed almost 10 million
tonnes.
The output boost at Tuapse, which was founded in 1928, is in
line with a government programme to modernise Russia's aging
refineries.
One hurdle -- limited capacity on crude oil pipelines
leading to Tuapse -- could be resolved by the end of the year
when Rosneft and pipeline monopoly Transneft are
expected to launch a new link.
