MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds but oil price plunge drags down Saudi
* Qatar recovers almost a third of losses due to diplomatic crisis
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is looking into a possibility of entering the U.S. stock market, the company's influential Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.
"We are studying a possibility and viability of entering the American (stock) market," Sechin told a shareholder who asked him about company's plans to increase its exposure to foreign stock markets.
Sechin was speaking at an annual general meeting of Rosneft , which is already listed on the London Stock Exchange after a 2006 placement. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
LONDON, June 8 Oil prices pared losses on Thursday, having hit one-month lows earlier in the day after unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and the return of more Nigerian crude aggravated investor concerns about an already oversupplied market.