ST PETERSBURG, June 21 Swiss oil trader Vitol will buy 2.75 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas a year from Rosneft in future from a plant that is now in the planning stages, Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said on Friday.

Rosneft and ExxonMobil plan to produce around 10 million tonnes of LNG per year in Russia's Far East starting from 2018.

Earlier on Friday, Rosneft agreed to sell 1 million tonnes of LNG to Japan's Sodeco and 1.25 million tonnes to Marubeni from 2019.