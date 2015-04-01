MOSCOW, April 1 Former shareholders of now defunct Russian oil firm Yukos have settled all ongoing litigation between the company and state-owned oil producer Rosneft in all jurisdictions, shareholders and Rosneft said on Wednesday.

"The terms of the settlement are confidential. Yukos can confirm that the settlement applies to all jurisdictions. The settlement between Yukos and Rosneft has immediate effect," a representative for ex-Yukos shareholders, Claire Davidson, said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)