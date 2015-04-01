* Settlement reached after years of litigations
* Claims against Rosneft amounted to up to $4 bln
* The $50 bln of Yukos claim against Russia stands
MOSCOW, April 1 Former shareholders of defunct
Russian oil firm Yukos have settled all litigation between the
company and state-owned oil producer Rosneft in all
jurisdictions, the shareholders and Rosneft said on Wednesday.
Most of Yukos' assets were acquired by Rosneft after Yukos
was declared bankrupt and its founder Mikhail Khodorkovsky was
imprisoned for tax evasion and fraud after he fell foul of the
Kremlin. The claims have been in the courts since 2007.
The Yukos case rattled foreign investors and underlined
Russian President Vladimir Putin's determination to consolidate
power when he arrived into the Kremlin.
Yukos shareholders had filed several lawsuits against
Rosneft, claiming damages of up to $4 billion.
Some of the claims, in the name of about 55,000
shareholders, have already been won in court and are unaffected
by the agreement announced on Wednesday.
Rosneft's shares were up 3.5 percent in afternoon trade,
reaching a four-weak high and outperforming a 1.8 percent rise
in the broader Moscow stock market.
Yukos confirmed that it was not a financial settlement. It
provides certainty of ownership of important structures and
assets for the Dutch entities run by the former Yukos
management, it added.
A representative for ex-Yukos shareholders, Claire Davidson,
said in a statement: "The terms of the settlement are
confidential. Yukos can confirm that the settlement applies to
all jurisdictions. The settlement between Yukos and Rosneft has
immediate effect."
She added that a ruling last year by an international
arbitration court that Russia must pay $50 billion for
expropriating the assets of Yukos was unaffected by the
settlement, as was an 1.8-billion-euro ($1.94-billion) judgment
against Russia by the European Court of Human Rights.
Explaining the decision to settle the litigation, Davidson
said the shareholders considered the possibility of lengthy
legal processes, legal fees and the uncertainty of the success
of the claims and securing payment from the defendant.
Rosneft said the parties had completed a deal and signed all
the necessary documents regarding the recall of all legal
arguments being carried on in Netherlands, England, Russia, the
U.S. and other jurisdictions.
It said a settlement was reached, among others, with Bruce
Misamore, former chief financial officer for Yukos, and chief
executive officer Steven Theede.
($1 = 0.9282 euros)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Timothy Heritage
and Tom Heneghan)