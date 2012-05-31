MOSCOW May 31 Russian state-controlled oil
major Rosneft is interested in buying its smaller
state-owned peer Zarubezhneft, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady
Dvorkovich said on Thursday.
"Rosneft is showing interest in buying Zarubezhneft,"
Dvorkovich told journalists, adding that there are no specific
plans at the moment.
Last week, a former Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin was
appointed the new chief executive of Rosneft, raising
expectations that he would launch a drive to consolidate oil
assets a Russia's No.1 crude producer.
Zarubezhneft, whose name means 'foreign oil', runs projects
outside Russia but also has assets inside the country. Its main
foreign venture is in Vietnam, and the company also has a
presence in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Cuba.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing by Katya Golubkova,
Editing by Douglas Busvine)