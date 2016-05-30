MOSCOW May 30 Russian state bank Rosselkhozbank has said it will redeem all of its outstanding 2021 Eurobonds in July.

The bank, which is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, said in a statement it would redeem the bonds early at 100 percent of their principal amount plus interest accrued to the date of redemption.

Rosselkhozbank issued the Eurobonds in question for $800 million in dollars at a coupon of 6 percent. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)