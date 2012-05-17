May 17 Ross Stores Inc, retailer of
low-priced apparel, reported a 21-percent increase in quarterly
profit on Thursday as margins improved.
The company also raised its forecast for full-year earnings,
though this, and its forecast for the second quarter, were still
shy of analysts' estimates.
Ross's profit rose to $208.60 million, or 93 cents a share,
in the first quarter through April 28, compared with $173
million, or 74 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts on
average forecast 93 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Earlier this month, the company said first-quarter sales
grew 14 percent to $2.36 billion, with sales at stores open at
least a year up 9 percent.
For the second quarter, Ross expects same-store sales to
rise 3 percent to 4 percent, with earnings per share of 72 cents
to 75 cents. For the full year, it expects earnings per share of
$3.26 to $3.37, up from its previous forecast of $3.12 to $3.27.
Analysts, on average, forecast 76 cents a share for the
quarter and $3.38 a share for the year.