SAO PAULO, April 10 Russian state company Rostec
could use equipment from Brazilian defense contractor Mectron in
the YAK-130 jet trainer, a senior executive told Reuters, as
Russia turns to Latin America to offset sanctions imposed by the
West over the crisis in Ukraine.
The statement by Sergei Goreslavsky, deputy head of Rostec
unit Rosoboronexport, is the first confirmation of negotiations
on a possible deal that could see Moscow buy equipment from
Mectron if Brazil buys Russia's Pantsir-S1 air defense system.
Responding to written questions from Reuters, Goreslavsky
added he hoped the Pantsir deal, worth an estimated $1 billion,
would be signed this year.
The surface-to-air missile batteries would bolster Brazil's
defenses ahead of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and
cement a strategic defense partnership with Russia, in defiance
of Western sanctions.
"The sanctions against Russia have led us down new paths and
opened new opportunities," Goreslavsky said. "We consider Brazil
one of the countries with the best perspectives."
He added the sanctions had not hurt Russian arms exports,
which totaled 13 billion euros ($14 billion) in 2014, second
only to the United States.
Rostec has stepped up its presence in Latin America in
recent years, selling Lada cars in Venezuela, working on a deal
to make Kamaz trucks in Argentina and delivering Mi-171
helicopters to Peru and Brazil.
The Russians are also in talks with Odebrecht Defense and
Technology - the industrial group that controls Mectron - on a
joint venture to maintain or even produce helicopters from the
Mi family in Brazil, according to Goreslavsky.
He suggested there could be progress on the deal at the LAAD
defense fair in Rio next week.
"For now it's a memorandum of cooperation on technology," he
said. "Perhaps it could lead to an assembly line with machines
produced in Brazil and, afterwards, you could expand production
and transfer certain technologies."
He added there was "some hope for a more concrete response
during LAAD from officials from Brasilia regarding our offer of
joint production."
A press representative for Odebrecht had no comment on
supplying equipment for the YAK-130. News reports in the past
have suggested that Mectron could supply its Scipio-01 radar for
the Russian jet.
($1 = 0.9438 euros)
