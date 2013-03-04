MOSCOW, March 4 Alexander Provotorov, the CEO of
Russian telecom firm Rostelecom, looks set to lose his
place on the company's board after the government backed a list
of candidates that did not include him, according to Russia's
Prime news agency.
The government, which has a 53 percent stake in Rostelecom
via state holding company Svyazinvest, has been critical of
management's plans to expand in the competitive mobile market,
as well as a weak share price, prompting media speculation that
Provotorov could be replaced.
Prime cited an unidentified source on Monday as saying
Provotorov was not included on a list of board candidates backed
by the government. Rostelecom declined to comment.
It remained unclear whether Provotorov could hold on to the
chief executive position if he was eliminated from the board.
The list included the former CEO of Swedish telecoms group
Tele2's Russian unit, Dmitry Strashnov; the head of
state telecoms holding company Svyazinvest, Vadim Semyonov; and
VEB Capital head Yury Koudimov.
"The list is approved by the government," Prime said, citing
the source.
Provotorov took the helm at Rostelecom in July 2010 when the
communications ministry was headed by Igor Shchyogolev - now in
the Kremlin as an aide to President Vladimir Putin. Last April
Provotorov's contract was extended until mid-July 2015.
(Reporting Anastasia Teterevlyova; Writing by Maya Dyakina;
Editing by Megan Davies and Mark Potter)