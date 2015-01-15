Jan 15 Rostelecom :

* Rostelecom to acquire a controlling stake in SafeData

* Says LLC Data Storage Centre operates under SafeData brand

* Says deal has been structured in two stages and during stage one it will acquire 5.4 pct of share capital of LLC Data Storage Centre for 104.2 million roubles ($1.61 million)

* Says during stage two it will add 1,728.9 million roubles of cash to LLC Data Storage Centre's share capital and its stake in LLC Data Storage Centre will increase to 50.1 pct Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 64.9200 roubles)