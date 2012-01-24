MOSCOW Jan 24 Russian telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Tuesday it would purchase 3.86 percent of its shares, worth around $575 million as of Monday's closing price, as part of a buyback programme partly aimed at financing acquisitions.

The company will buy the shares from VTB Bank, which had in turn built up the stake via a deal with an as--yet-unnamed seller or sellers, Rostelecom said.

"This will enhance the company`s ability to participate in strategic acquisitions and it provides the company with stock that can be sold during the company`s SPO (Secondary Public Offering), whilst maintaining the state`s stake in the company above the controlling level," the group said in a statement.

It added it would buy 1.689 percent of the stake using an 8.3 billion rouble ($269.11 million) loan from VTB and the remaining with the help of other bank financing.

Following the buyback of the 3.86 percent stake, Rostelecom's subsidiary Mobitel will own 6.55 percent of Rostelecom shares, Rostelecom said in a statement.

Rostelecom`s board approved a share buyback programme for up to $500 million last October.

It plans to hold a technical listing on the London Stock Exchange at the beginning of 2012. ($1 = 30.8425 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)