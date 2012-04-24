MOSCOW, April 24 Russian state-controlled
telecoms group Rostelecom is to pay around 15 billion
roubles ($507.65 million) in 2011 dividend, Kommersant daily
reported on Tuesday citing a source close to the company board.
It said that Rostelecom will pay 4.69 roubles each per one
ordinary and preferred shares. Shareholders are to discuss the
board's recommendation during an annual meeting on June 14.
Rostelecom has pledged to pay dividends on ordinary shares
that amount to at least 20 percent of net profit, calculated
according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
The newspaper said that the company would pay 30 percent of
its profit in ordinary shares dividend.
Rostelecom is expecting to proceed with a listing of its
shares on the London Stock Exchange in the first half of 2012.
($1=29.5477 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mike Nesbit)