BRIEF-Tes signs contract worth 16.75 bln won
* Says it signed 16.75 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, to provide semiconductor manufacturing system
MOSCOW Dec 26 Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Monday it would pay at least 20 percent of net profit, calculated according to International Financial Reporting Standards, in dividends on ordinary shares.
Under the previous dividend policy, the company paid at least 10 percent of net profit to Russian Accounting Standards.
The company also said in a statement its dividend policy for preferred shares remained unchanged.
June 12 Two cyber security firms have uncovered malicious software that they believe caused a December 2016 Ukraine power outage, they said on Monday, warning the malware could be easily modified to harm critical infrastructure operations around the globe.