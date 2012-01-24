* Will buy back stake worth $575 mln

* Could sell shares in SPO, or use for acquisitions

* Stake may have belonged to tycoon Kerimov - reports

MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian telecoms operator Rostelecom will buy back nearly 4 percent of its shares, worth around $575 million as of Tuesday's close, as part of a buyback programme that could lead to a fund-raising secondary share placement in London.

The state-controlled company also said it could use the shares as currency for acquisitions in fast-growing sectors such as broadband or mobile.

"This will enhance the company`s ability to participate in strategic acquisitions and provides it with stock that can be sold during the company`s SPO (secondary public offering), while maintaining the state`s stake in the company above the controlling level," the group said in a statement.

Rostelecom will buy the 3.86 percent stake from VTB Bank , which had in turn accumulated the shares via a deal with an as-yet-unnamed seller or sellers, the company said.

According to media reports, the shares were previously owned by billionaire potash tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, whose investment vehicle Nafta bought a near 6 percent stake in Rostelecom at the end of October.

Business daily Kommersant wrote last week that Kerimov was looking to sell his Rostelecom stake just three months later, raising concerns about poor corporate governance practice.

Both Nafta and VTB declined to comment.

Rostelecom said only it was acting through VTB "to limit the dilution of the company`s free float, as well as any stock price fluctuations caused by an open-market share buyback."

It added it would buy 1.689 percent of the shares using an 8.3 billion rouble ($269.1 million) loan from VTB and the remaining with the help of other bank financing.

Following the buyback of the 3.86 percent stake, Rostelecom's subsidiary Mobitel will own 6.55 percent of Rostelecom shares, Rostelecom said in a statement.

Rostelecom's board approved a share buyback programme for up to $500 million last October.