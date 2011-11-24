MOSCOW Nov 24 Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov's vehicle Nafta-Moskva said it may increase its newly-acquired stake in telecoms operator Rostelecom and seek a seat on the company's board.

Nafta-Moskva bought a 5.8 percent stake in the recently beefed-up state-controlled operator earlier this month, it said on Thursday, confirming media reports.

"The company does not exclude it will build up this stake to the level sufficient for getting a seat on the board of directors with the aim of increasing efficiency and transparency at Rostelecom," Nafta-Moskva said in a statement.

Shares in Rostelecom, which plans to hold a technical listing in London in December, added 0.7 percent by 1247 GMT, outperforming a broad market that was down 0.2 percent.

Kerimov also has stakes in Russian potash miner Uralkali , housebuilder PIK Group and Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold . (Reporting by Olga Sichkar, writing by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by John Bowker)