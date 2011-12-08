* Reports 10.3 bln rouble net profit vs 9.9 bln forecast

MOSCOW, Dec 8 Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit amounted to 10.3 billion roubles ($329 million), beating analyst forecasts.

The company, which earlier this year was enlarged through a merger with seven regional peers, said the net profit increased 1 percent from a pro-forma 10.1 billion roubles in the third quarter of 2010.

Analysts had forecast net profit of 9.9 billion roubles, according to the average response of 10 banks.

Rostelecom also said in a statement third-quarter revenues rose 8 percent on a pro-forma basis to 73.9 billion roubles, above a 73.4 billion rouble forecast.

The growth, driven by rising broadband and Pay-TV subscriber base, was partly offset by a 16 percent decline in traditional domestic and international long-distance calls business amid continued mobile substitution.

"We continue to grow our broadband and Pay-TV subscriber base," Chief Executive Alexander Provotorov said, adding the company also continued to pursue selective acquisitions of local market leaders to enhance its market share.

The company aims to grow its share of Russia's broadband market to 50 percent by 2015 from just under 40 percent, and is targeting 30 percent of the pay-TV market and 22 percent of the wireless broadband market in subscriber terms, up from the current levels of 25 percent and 9 percent respectively.

Its operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) rose 9 percent to 29.5 billion roubles, and the OIBDA margin edged up to 39.9 percent from 39.5 percent, while analysts on average forecast it at 40.2 percent.

The Moscow-traded stock of Rostelecom, which also plans to list shares on the London Stock Exchange this month, were up 0.97 percent by 0728 GMT, broadly in line with the market.

($1 = 31.2849 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Alfred Kueppers)