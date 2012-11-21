MOSCOW Nov 21 Russian state-controlled telecoms
operator Rostelecom said on Wednesday its
third-quarter net profit rose 8 percent, year-on-year, to 9.9
billion roubles ($316 million).
The company also reported revenues at 77 billion roubles, an
increase of 2 percent, while operating income before
depreciation and amortisation fell 2 percent to 29.4 billion
roubles.
Russian investigators on Tuesday searched the home of
Rostelecom CEO Alexander Provotorov in a fraud investigation,
which analysts said could herald a management shake-up at the
former fixed-line monopoly over which well-connected officials
have long vied for influence.
Rostelecom, aiming to raise its game in mobile, broadband
and pay-TV to offset losses in core fixed-line business, is
reportedly is talks with Sweden's Tele2 over a
possible merger of their Russian mobile assets.
($1 = 31.2995 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)